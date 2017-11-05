Bullets down Eagles: Kakhobwe’s penalty save secures semi final berth in Fisd Cup

Nyasa Big Bullets substitute keeper, Ernest Kakhobwe’s penalty save Sunday secured his team win 8-7 on post match penalties against Blue Eagles in the quarter final of the K50.2 million FIDS Challenge cup played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

Bullets had to introduce Kakhobwe in the 92nd minute to replace Rabson Chiyenda solely to handle penalty shoot outs which paid at the end.

Eagles defender, Semu Banda was most unfortunate as his spot kick which was the eighth in the sudden death was parried by Kakhobwe to the delight Bullets faithfuls.

The two teams were deadlocked 0-0 after regulation time but both sides wasted scoring opportunities.

Bullets converted their spot kicks through Chiukepo Msowoya, Jimmy Zakazaka, Pilirani Zonda, John Lanjesi, Fisher Kondowe, Mussa Manyenje, Emmanuel Zoya and Chimango Kayira while Eagles were on target through Gilbert Chirwa, Vitumbiko Kumwenda, Maxwell Salambula, Gregory Nachipo, Micium Mhone, Osward Maonga and Alufeyas Nyoni.

Bullets went into top gear bearly two minutes into action when Muhammad Sulumba hit the side netting after a double one two that involved Kondowe and Msowoya on the right flank.

At half hour mark, Kondowe could have put Bullets in the lead but his header went over the bar with Eagles keeper, John Soko to beat.

At dot of half time, Eagles midfielder, Stuart Mbunje unbelievably failed to tap in Nyoni’s cross from close range.

The two teams were tied at 0-0 on interval and goal creation was hard to come by.

Both teams went into second half with attacking mind and just four minutes in this half Bullets striker Msowoya had a golden opportunity within the danger zone but his connection hit the upright when keeper Soko was outplaced.

Eagles Nachipo had his long range effort in the 54th minute fumbled by Chiyenda for a corner kick.

Blue Eagles introduced Mhone for Chisomo Chilasa while Bullets made a double substition they brought in Zakazaka and Bright Munthali for Sulumba and Mike Mkwate in 70th minute.

Substitute Zakazaka had a chance four minutes later when Manyenje had done a spade work on the left flank but he shot wide in the penalty box.

Eagle’s Midfielder Chirwa could have buried the game three minute to time but he volleyed the ball over to disappointment of many.

Bullets introduced Kakhobwe in the 92nd minute to replace Chiyenda who later turned out to be a saviour for the people’s team.

Bullets captain Lanjesi said it was a tough encounter and they are have with the results.

” We are set for this cup and at the same time we have a task to ensure that we chase for the league title,” he said.

A soccer fan based in Area 23, Moses Chisangwala hailed Blue Eagles for their determined spirit during the game.

He said what we saw today is the opposite to the results they got in Blantyre during the Super encounter against Bullets.

Bullets have joined Master Security in the semi final of the FISD Challenge Cup.

