Masters beat Soccer Saints to book semifinal ticket: FISD Challenge Cup

Master Security Services became the first team to reach the semifinals of the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup after beating minnows Dedza Soccer Saints on Saturday at the Dedza Stadium.

Vincent Nyaungulu scored the priceless goal for the Masters.

Their coach Abbas Makawa described the game as tough but said he was happy that they managed to ail through.

“As I said before the game that it will be a difficult game, it was indeed a tough one. In cup games, there is nothing like a small team

but I am very happy that we have managed to progress to the semifinals” said Makawa.

He further revealed that his ambition is to reach the finals or evengrab the cup.

“We will do everything to reach the finals and even win the cup. That is always the wish of any coach or player” said Makawa.

Other quarterfinal matchthis weekend was that of Blue Eagles Nyasa Big Bullets slated for Sunday 5th November 2017 at the Civo Stadium.

The other games involving Umodzi and Moyale Barracks as well as Kamuzu

Barracks and Azam Tigers were shifted to a later date in honour of the departed souls of over 18 Malawi Army Soldiers who died in a tragic accident few days ago.

The accident forced Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to cancel all matches involving Army teams.

