Sulom apologizes to sponsors over misconduct at Balaka Stadium: Malawi TNM Super League

A day after the postponment of a Super League match involving Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC at the Balaka Stadium on Saturday, league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have issued an apology to sponsors Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) as well as the general public.

Mzuni left the match venue after they were allegedly assaulted by Wanderers supporters as they were entering the pitch.

This forced them to leave the stadium premises without stepping in the field of play heading to Balaka District Hospital for

check up.

In a brief statement released by Sulom signed by its General Secretary Williams Banda and seen by Nyasa Times, the body has strongly condemned the acts of misconduct that happened on Saturday leading to the

postponment of the highly anticipated game which was also the only league fixture on Saturday.

“The Super League of Malawi would like to condemn the acts of misconduct that happened at Balaka Stadium on Saturday 4th November 2017 leading to the postponment of the Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and

Mzuni FC game. Sincerely apologies to the sponsors and the general public,” reads the statement.

It further reminds the soccer fraternity that football should be used as an instrument of peace among spectators as such everyone need to demonstrate fair play and a spirit of tolerance.

Mzuni club general secretary Khumbo Kumwenda said they could not play the match after being attacked by Nomads supporters.

Said Kumwenda: “This is not the first time this kind of thing has happened to us. It was the same thing last season at Kamuzu Stadium. We were attacked by Wanderers supporters but nothing happened despite complaining to Super League of Malawi [Sulom].

” We are going back to Mzuzu because our players cannot play when our security is not guaranteed.”

One of Mzuni officials, Agnes Mzumara, was treated as an outpatient at Balaka Hospital, according to Mzuni chairperson Albert Harawa.

But Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao laughed off Mzuni’s claims, saying the Green Intellectuals never turned up for the match.

“I was inside the stadium all along. I did not see Mzuni arriving at the venue. They never came through the gates. Even referees didn’t check the cards because there was nobody from Mzuni. Somebody wants cheap points here. This is crazy. As far as we are concerned, Mzuni did not turn up for the match. If something happened, why didn’t at least one of their officials come to the officials and lodge a complaint?” he said.

After waiting for over 30 minutes, referee Yamikani Kanjere told Wanderers that the match would not take place following the incident.

Wanderers still lead the table with 55 points.

Of late, matches have been marred by violence.

Meanwhile, Sulom is currently still investigating the matter and the

body is soon expected to come up with the way forward.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :