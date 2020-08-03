Bullets former goalkeeper Trust Lunda dies

Nyasa Big Bullets former shot-stopper, Trust Lunda whose leg was amputated at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after being diagnosed with cancer died Monday morning.

Lunda, who played for Bullets in the early 2000, had a stint with Dwasco FC (now Dwangwa United )before switching to Bullets and searching for greener pastures in South Africa in 2011.

Dwangwa United coach Ladwell Mbetewa confirmed of the development, saying Lunda’s burial will take place same day at his home in Nkhotakota District.

Meanwhile, fellow footballing stars have paid tribute to Lunda.

Be Forward Wanderers FC goalkeepers trainer, Vales Kamzere said: “He was the Cat who broke the mould, defied the odds, drew the gasps, earned the cheers and got the cream. All in front of an adoring Kamuzu Stadium and may his soul rest in peace.” Silver Strikers goalkeepers trainer, Sibusiso Padambo said: “I am very saddened to hear that Trust Lunda has passed away.He was not only a wonderful goalkeeper but also a hugely-popular figure at in the Malawi game. Swadick Sanudi, Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeepers trainer, also paid tribute to Lunda: ” He was a hero of mine a tremendous player and a true gentleman. RIP Goalie.” Sanudi added: “I’m heartbroken. A Bullets legend and hero.”

Lunda, life after football was very sad as the going was tough because of ill health.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!