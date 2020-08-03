No bail ruling for Kalilani, Chingwalungwalu: Magistrate Viva not available

The former Acting Intelligence Chief Kenam Kalilani on Monday appeared at Lilongwe Magistrate’s court alongside former State House Chief ICT Officer Chance Chingwalungwalu for charges related to alleged theft of intelligence computer but could not get a ruling on their bail bid with Magistrate Viva Nyimba not available to deliver it.

The court learnt that Magistrate Nyimba has travelled to Blantyre on some pressing issues and that he would only be back by Monday next week.

The two would have to wait longer to get the ruling on their bail application and they have been tasked back to Maula Prison for remand.

State prosecutor Moji Phiri said the police have managed to confiscate the computers and systems from their houses after a raid.

The prosecutor has asked the court to remand the two suspects until investigations on the matter are over.

Lawyers for the suspects are fighting for court bail.

