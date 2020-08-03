No bail ruling for Kalilani, Chingwalungwalu: Magistrate Viva not available
The former Acting Intelligence Chief Kenam Kalilani on Monday appeared at Lilongwe Magistrate’s court alongside former State House Chief ICT Officer Chance Chingwalungwalu for charges related to alleged theft of intelligence computer but could not get a ruling on their bail bid with Magistrate Viva Nyimba not available to deliver it.
The court learnt that Magistrate Nyimba has travelled to Blantyre on some pressing issues and that he would only be back by Monday next week.
The two would have to wait longer to get the ruling on their bail application and they have been tasked back to Maula Prison for remand.
State prosecutor Moji Phiri said the police have managed to confiscate the computers and systems from their houses after a raid.
The prosecutor has asked the court to remand the two suspects until investigations on the matter are over.
Lawyers for the suspects are fighting for court bail.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Difficult to respect the integrity of the Magistrates Court when Courts delay rulings on bail even when the Government has a strong case against thieves found with the goods in their homes. Presumption of innocence with bail hearings within 48 hours is key to a free and Democrat Society not extended incarnation because of a pressing issue of the Magistrate. The matter should have been heard by another Magistrate.
DPP thieves, paja munkanyoza ma judge nde lero mukuti bwaa? Pitani kwa gogo wanu APM akuthandizeni.
Kodi ma Judge u playing games eti….
@ Nyungwe, your fellows were playing with Malawians life and now it’s pay back time so don’t worry. Just go to court and get the files yourself then rule on their bail application .
Judges are supposed to be in offices from Mon to Friday.He is not tyeboffice yet he will clsim full .Am even bother about the Kaliranis or whoever…here in Malawi we gv full pay yet munthu wajomba akupanga zake.
Just like Drs leaving patients dying yet akupanga attend maliro oti sakuwakhuza
Wabvala ngati nyau’yo ndi Chingwalungwalu? Mmangeni wandibera kit yanga…👉🥶