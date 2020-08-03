No bail ruling for Kalilani, Chingwalungwalu: Magistrate Viva not available

August 3, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The former Acting Intelligence Chief Kenam Kalilani on Monday  appeared at Lilongwe Magistrate’s court alongside former State House Chief ICT Officer Chance Chingwalungwalu for charges related to alleged theft of intelligence computer but could not get a ruling on their bail bid with Magistrate Viva Nyimba not available to deliver it.

Kenam Kalilani and Chingwalungwalu at the court

The court learnt that Magistrate Nyimba has travelled to Blantyre on some pressing issues and that he would only be back by Monday next week.

The two would have to wait longer to get the ruling on their bail application and they have been tasked back to Maula Prison for remand.

State prosecutor Moji Phiri said the police have managed to confiscate the computers and systems from their houses after a raid.

The prosecutor has asked the court to remand the two suspects until investigations on the matter are over.

Lawyers for the suspects are fighting for court bail.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Barristers UnitedNyungweNambuma GirlMr Truth PainsKapoli Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Barristers United
Guest
Barristers United

Difficult to respect the integrity of the Magistrates Court when Courts delay rulings on bail even when the Government has a strong case against thieves found with the goods in their homes. Presumption of innocence with bail hearings within 48 hours is key to a free and Democrat Society not extended incarnation because of a pressing issue of the Magistrate. The matter should have been heard by another Magistrate.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

DPP thieves, paja munkanyoza ma judge nde lero mukuti bwaa? Pitani kwa gogo wanu APM akuthandizeni.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nyungwe
Guest
Nyungwe

Kodi ma Judge u playing games eti….

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

@ Nyungwe, your fellows were playing with Malawians life and now it’s pay back time so don’t worry. Just go to court and get the files yourself then rule on their bail application .

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nyungwe
Guest
Nyungwe

Judges are supposed to be in offices from Mon to Friday.He is not tyeboffice yet he will clsim full .Am even bother about the Kaliranis or whoever…here in Malawi we gv full pay yet munthu wajomba akupanga zake.

Just like Drs leaving patients dying yet akupanga attend maliro oti sakuwakhuza

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kapoli
Guest
Kapoli

Wabvala ngati nyau’yo ndi Chingwalungwalu? Mmangeni wandibera kit yanga…👉🥶

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares