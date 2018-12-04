Bullets hail good neighbour Wanderers

Nyasa Big Bullets has expressed gratitude to their energetic noisy neighbours Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who have put aside otheir age-old rivally and offered the People’s Teamto use their 71-seater Scania coach as they host Kenyan side Gor Mahia in a CAF Champions League preliminary round return leg tie on Wednesday.

Bullets chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya said they did not expect such a gesture from the Nomads.

“It is costly to hire a bus and it is in the range of K100 000. So, they have demonstrated the good relationship that exists between us.

“We can fight on the pitch, but off it we are neighbours,” he said in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper.

The People’s Team has since allocated the bus to Gor Mahia who arrived in the country Monday through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

Nomads general secretary Mike Butao said they have offered Bullets the bus because they appreciate the costs involved in hosting a foreign team.

Bullets, who lost the first leg 1-0 in Nairobi, host Gor Mahia at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

