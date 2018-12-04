Kamuzu left legacy more lasting than bronze, preserve it – Kandodo

The family of Malawi founding presudent Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda has asked the government and the people of this county to preserve the legacy more lasting than bronze that he left.

Kamuzu’s grandnephew Ken Kandodo said this at Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe on Monday during the memorial service for the Ngwazi.

Kandodo accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government of trying to erase Kamuzu’s legacy.

He said government is not honouring phase two of the Kamuzu Mausoleum project that includes a construction of a mesium fit people to learn more about the founding presudent.

“Why are they failing to finish the last phase?”

He said Kamuzu left a legacy more lasting than bronze as his rule was characterised by stability, food security and self-sufficiency – in stark contrast to Malawi’s current plight.

Those in attendance included party president and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera and his wife, Kamuzu’s long-time companion and official hostess Cecilia Kadzamira, MCP officials and Kamuzu’s family members.

Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda aka ‘Alidzi’ of the generation of African nationalist leaders that came to power at independence, led in the struggle against colonialists in the 1960s before forming the first indigenous Malawian government in 1964.

Kamuzu, who is believed to have been born on February 15 1898, died at a South African hospital on November 25 1997. And laid to rest on December 3 1997.

He ruled Malawi from July 6 1964 but was defeated by Bakili Muluzi and his United Democratic Front (UDF) in the first post-independence multiparty general elections on May 21 1994.

