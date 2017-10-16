Bullets hit Moyale to climb to second: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets have moved to the second position in the TNM super league after beating Moyale Barracks by a goal to nil in a controvecial match played at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday.

The match which was supposed to kick off at 2:30PM was delayed with 33 minutes as Moyale refused to come out from the dressing room after some Bullets supporters manhandled their team doctor Jacob Phiri during warm up time as they were suspecting him of keeping juju.

Moyale later agreed to play the game after some top Sulom officials pleaded with the team.

Bullets dominated the first half especially in the early and last minutes but despite creating clear opportunities their strikers Muhamad Sulumba and Chiukepo Msowoya failed to put the ball in the net.

Msowoya, who looked hungry for a goal, put Bullets on lead in the 32 minutes when he received a short pass from Nelson Kangunje.

Moyale Barracks came in the second half with an attacking style and dominated the ball possesion.

The Mzuzu soldiers were always first on the ball and were penetrating into Bullets half using the left wing side where Chamveka Gwetsani caused a lot of problems to the Bullets defence which looked very shaken as captain John Lanjesi was not on his usual play.

But in form defender Emmanuel Zoya denied Moyale in several occasion to break Bullets defence as he jelously protected his goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda by clearing a lot of earial balls.

Speaking in a post match interview Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa described the win as a boost to their side saying it will help to put themselves in the title race.

“We missed a lot of chances but the best result we were looking for is a win so we are very happy because our target is to fight for the championship so we’ll not give up although we are remaining with 6 points behind the leader,” said Chilapondwa.

Moyale Barracks headcoach Nicolas Mhango said though he lost the match he was very much impressed with the team’s performance displayed in both Saturday and Sunday assignment.

“We wanted to collect six points from south so that we can move up from where we are but unfortunately lucky was not on our side. We’ll go back to our drawing board and see how we can collect our weakness areas,” said Mhango.

