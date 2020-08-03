Bullets, Nomads stadia projects to continue: ‘Ownership to be reviewed’, says sports minister Msungama

August 3, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Sports minister Ulemu Msungama has assured that  government will continue with the construction of the stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers but  said there will be a review of ownership.

Design of the stadia project

Wanderers’ stadium site  is at Kanjedza Forest near Blantyre Teachers College while  Bullets’ site is at Zingwangwa Secondary School ground near Moneymen Club.

Immediate past president Peter Mutharika pledged to construct stadiums for the two TNM Super League outfits during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections campaign period and launched the projects in June ahead of the fresh presidential elections which he tumbled.

Now Msungama said the stadiums cannot be said to be owned by the Blantyre teams when its government constructing them.

“The stadiums are part of the nation’s development,” said Msungama on Times Exclusive  television interview on Saturday.

Msungama said the Tonse Alliance led administration has committed to  complete the  stadia project but pointed out that “to say that the stadiums belong to Bullets or Wanderers is another issue.”

Bullets stadium will cost about K3.8 billion and will be built by China Civil Engineering while that for the Nomads will cost about K3.6 billion and will be constructed by Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company.

The projects were allocated K1.6 billion (K800 million) each in the 2019/20 National Budget.

Msungama said progress has already been made and government will honour the construction.

5
Sisulu
Guest
Sisulu

Iyi yama stadium adad anaponya kwakuya 😅👍 no reverse

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Masozi
Guest
Masozi

Ma supporter a bullets/wanderers outnumber your tonse alliance support 4-1. Just build we already know the owners

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Complicating things just build them and handover them to Bullets and Wanderers that’s all.Bullets and Wanderers are Malawians.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
myfriend
Guest
myfriend

its good Nsungama has started swalowing his pride. Last time he said government can not construct stadiums for private teams. Even the battle that he started with walter he will end up with bruises allover his face. Football in Malawi or sports in general does not need a stupid minister like Nsungama. If you want to know about football politics contact Kondi Nsungama to give you free lesson.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mlomwe
Guest
Mlomwe

The stadiums belong to the people of Malawi . It is their taxes. Government nor football teams own them

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
