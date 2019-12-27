Bullets players have performed beyond expectation — Chigoga

Administrative and Marketing Manager for the 2019 TNM Super League Champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, has said the club’s players performed beyond expectation and winning the league was a bonus to the club.

Chigoga, who was speaking on one of the local radio stations, said the technical panel was not given any pressure to win the league in the just ended season as it was mandated only to build a team that would start competing seriously for silverware in 2020.

“We had a very youthful squad unlike our opponents in the elite league who used experienced players. A good example is Hassan Kajoke who performed very well throughout the season in his maiden super league season.

“The youthful squad has matured and is so disciplined. You will never see our players writing nonsense on social media. Winning the league is just a bonus to us. The technical panel was asked to build a team for the future but the team went ahead to win the league. The players performed beyond our expectation,” explained the jovial Chigoga.

One of the assistant coaches at Bullets, Heston Munthali, conceded that it was not easy to rope in youthful players from the reserve side as it faced resistance from the senior players.

“We started the season very well but injuries affected the team. The issue of bringing in youthful players from the reserve by the Headcoach, Callisto Pasuwa, also brought some problems into the club but our two captains, John Lanjesi and Chimango Kayira, helped to make old players understand the intentions of the coach.

“As of now, supporters are satisfied with what the team has done and they can’t complain much,” said Munthali.

Bullets are a football club that was formed in 1967 and has clinched the country’s top flight league championship for 15 times since it was formed. The team finished the 2019 season with 70 points from 30 games, just a point above their archrivals Be Forward Wanderers who finished second with 69 points from the same number of games.

