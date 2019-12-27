Gen Nundwe assures MDF support to all its teams in Super League

Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), General Vincent Nundwe, has pledged maximum support for all its four teams in the super league in the 2020 season.

Nundwe said on Zodiak Broadcasting Station following promotion of Red Lions and MAFCO back into the country’s top flight league.

The two military sides faced the chop from the elite league in the 2018 season. Red Lions from Cobbe Barracks in Zomba put up a gallant fight in Southern Region Thumbs Up Premier League and emerged champions in the 2019 season while Mafco FC from Salima emerged champions of the Central Region Chipiku Premier League.

Just like in the past seasons up to the 2018 season, the Malawi Defence Force will have four teams in the 2020 edition of the TNM Super League namely Moyale Barracks Football Club, Kamuzu Barracks Football Club, MAFCO FC and Red Lions Football Club.

“I am happy that our two teams are back into the super league. We need to support them fully. It was sad to see them bow out of the league. We need to give them all the resources they need so that they remain strong in the league,” Nundwe said.

