Bullets prey on Mzamani to reach FISD Cup quarter finals

Nyasa Big Bullets on Thursday beat non league side and less fancied Mzamani FC From Ntcheu 4-2 to reach the 2018 Quarterfinal stage of the FISD Challenge Cup.

The game was played at the Dedza Stadium.

Henry Magetsi Kabichi put Bullets ahead in the 23rd minute before Bright Munthali increased the lead five minutes later.

Munthali put his name on score sheet again in the 43rd minute before Mzamani pulled one back through Cried Tembo.

Tembo manouvered past Bullets defense before easily slotting the ball into Bullets net.

First half ended 3-1 in favour of Bullets.

In the second half, Munthali increased the misery on Mzamani when he scored again to complete his hart trick with just a minute into the second half.

The minnowers scored their second cancellation goal late in the second half . Final score was 4-2 to Bullets.

Quarterfinal preview

With the win, Bullets will meet Chitipa United in the quarterfinals while fellow Blantyre giants and sworn rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will make a date against Airbourne Rangers.

Moyale Barracks will face Blue Eagles while defending champions Kamuzu Barracks will have to sweat blood to defend the cup as they face Silver Strikers.

