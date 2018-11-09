Carlsberg beer fest to be held at Lilongwe golf club

The Lilongwe Golf Club will host the second edition of the annual Carlsberg Beerfest this year as Carlsberg clocks 50 years of existence in Malawi on a ceremony to take place on December 7 to December 9.

Castel Malawi Ltd Commercial and Marketing Director Chantal Akoumany said the Lilongwe Golf Club is a strategic apartment and venue in terms of space, parking and also convenience since they are expecting consumers travelling from as far as Mzuzu and Blantyre.

She said the event has been created to satisfy consumer demand and enlighten imbibers on ‘beer appreciation’.

“During the event, Carlsberg will be celebrating 50 years of existence in Malawi and as part of the celebrations; we shall reduce the beer prices on the day from the recommended K700 to K600 as way of expressing our gratitude to our customers,” Akoumany said.

Akoumany added that the event is open to everyone with an entry fee of K2000 for adults and K1000 for the children.

She said: “taking into consideration that this is a Beerfest, the children will have designated areas for their activities with Sobo brands, far from the beer activities areas. Friday and Saturday there will be beer activities and Sunday it will be a family day featuring the kids.”

Akoumany said the local brewer would like to offer Malawians a unique and memorable experience at least once every year.

In 2017, the Carlsberg Beerfest which was the first of its kind attracted over 5000 consumers but according to Akoumany, the brewer wants to reach over 10 000 consumers in this year’s Beerfest.

