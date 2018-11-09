Tense derby for Diamonds and Tigresses in SRNL Rainbow Paints

The most eagerly-anticipated Blantyre Netball derby between Kukoma Diamonds and Tigresses is on Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre from 3:00pm.

The Blantyre netball giants are expected to lock horns in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League.

Many commentators have so far dubbed it ‘huge Blantyre derby’ capable of pulling more crowd.

Diamonds are topping the log table while Tigresses are coming third but the league is for Diamonds to lose.

The Diamonds have 34 points from 17 games, while Tigresses have 28 points from 18 games.

Diamonds vastly experienced defender, Caroline Mtukule Ngwira has vowed to suffocate their opponents with the way they have trained.

“We are leaving no stone unturned because any victory against Tigresses means getting closer to the title. We are fully prepared and every player is eager for the game,” she pointed out, adding they cannot afford to lose this game.

Diamonds is beaming with confidence following the availability of experienced players in the likes of Jessica Sanudi, Alinafe Kamwala, Bridget Chalera and Shiera Dimba.

On the other side, Tigresses boasts of skillful players in the likes of Sindi ‘Sniper’ Simutowe, Beatrice Mpinganjira and Enelesi Chibokho.

In her remarks, Tigresses long serving player, Beatrice Mpinganjira said they have not given up on the title and saying Sunday’s match is a do or die.

“If we beat Diamonds it means increasing our chances to grab the title. We are focusing much on this game and what l can urge our fans is that they should come in their large number to support us,” she said.

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball League Fixtures

1.Machinjiri Sisters v Shizaella [email protected] BYC from 1:30pm.

2.Kukoma Diamonds v [email protected] from 3:00pm.

