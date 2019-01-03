Bullets Reserve 19-0 win to Nsanama under spotlight: SRFA rejects match fixing allegations

The Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) has simultaneously dismissed claims of match fixing as the league continues to search for its candidate in 2019 TNM Super League .

This comes barely after Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve whalloped Nsanama 19-0 in the Chitetezo Mbaula SRFA League in a game which took place on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium

Nyasa Big Bullets are among the contenders for the championship and they just need to win all their remaing games which will be played at the Kanuzu Stadium

SRFA chairperson Raphael Humba says the body has instituted the committee which at the end of everything they will be in the know whether there’s match fixing or not

“Rumours speculate that there’s match fixing but this is just an allegation,we have instituted a committee which after everything will give us the final report,”said Humba

Commenting on Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve’s 19-0 over Nsanama Humba said: “Looking at the strength of the two teams you can see that Bullets has contributed almost eight players to the National junior teams which is under 17,20 and 23,some of its players have also been promoted to the senior team

“Bullets has also been playing at the artificial turf and this is the first time for Nsanama to use the facility

“If you are to look at the Chitetezo Mbaula log table Nsanama is anchoring the table so some might be saying its match fixing but this shows how experience and strength Bullets Reserve team is over Nsanama,”he said

Currently Ntopwa Super Boys lead the log table with 86 points from 38 games while Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve are second with 82 points from 36 games played

