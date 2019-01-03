3 arrested over stolen but recovered Strabag vehicle

Malawi Police Services in Mzuzu have arrested three people for stealing a vehicle belonging to a construction firm, Strabag International.

The Toyota Townace registration number NB 9381 was stolen at the company’s construction site at Mpamba Trading Centre in Nkhata Bay on Tuesday night .

After receiving information of the theft, police officers went flat out on the ground to arrest the criminals.

According to Northern Region Police assistant spokesperson Martin Bwanali , CID [Criminal Investigations Department] officers intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three suspects at Joel Roadblock along the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road at around 8 pm same day.

Strabag is the construction company that constructed the Mzuzu-Nkhata-bay road.

The three suspects are 36-year-old Elias Mwafulirwa from Njalayankhunda Village, T/A Wasambo in Karonga, Augustine Mkumbira, 30, from Khondowe Village, T/A M’bwana in Nkhata-Bay and 17-year-old Steven Saka from Chilawo Village, T/A Chulu in Kasungu.

The suspects will answer a charge of theft of a motor vehicle contrary to Section 281(I) of the Penal Code.

