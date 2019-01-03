Catholic priest fumes at Mulli prayers: ‘Foolish Malawians wishing each other to fall down’

Outspoken Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre Father Boniface Tamani looked very concerned when he uttered the words.He wondered how a normal person would be giggling while a fellow human is failing to make ends meet.
“You see a person suffering, failing to run business, unable to make ends meet, then you starts smiling…foolish Malawians,” he said.
Reverend Father Tamani was speaking at headquarters of conglomerate MBL Holdings, formerly Mulli Brothers, during annual prayers marking New Year.
He could not understand the reason religious leaders, journalists, civil society organizations are mostly dwelling on issues regarded as bad against government while deliberately ignoring positive strides.
Tamani by the virtue of being Vicar General of Blantyre archdiocese is secretary to head of Catholic Church in Malawi Bishop Thomas Msusa.
“When you go abroad and people ask you…where are you from? And you answer: I am from Malawi. They Google, and those bad stories come up,” said Tamani while looking at a pool of journalists who graced the occasion.
“I should urge you journalists to avoid slanting towards something or someone, you must be neutral…zochezatu, koma zoona,” he added.
Tamani said it was worrying that Malawians celebrate to a great length only to wish one to fall down, saying people cannot rise up because someone is been pulled down.
Leston Mulli, who is chief executive officer of conglomerate MBL Holdings, applauded the vicar general for being open minded.
Mulli said it was sad that most Malawians look down upon each other.
He said most Malawians would rather support a foreigner than a fellow Malawian.
“Let’s say there are three shops, one for Mulli, the other for Burundian and another of an Asian, Malawians would rather buy from the foreigners than that of Mulli even if my products are cheaper,” The business magnet lamented.
He then urged indigenous Malawians to develop a thick business skin and be resilient in times of economic tumbles.
Mulli Brothers Chaplain Reverend Billy Gama said the payers are organized to reflect the past year ask for God’s guidance in the New Year.
MBL, a major private sector player, started business in the Kamuzu Banda era.
Wealth thru corruption and theft is not to be admired iwe Vicar General.Muli still owes Malawians Over K5 billion thru the toxic loans with the sold public bank, MSB…And bcoz mr Maliseche is his fellow Lomwe nkhaniyo ikupondelezedwa And mpaka pano sadabweze And which god are u praying to who tolerates oppression of the poor as u get rich?
mulli galu ngati ameneyo amapempha chani. mulli bdi satana. amazunza antchito ake galu wachabe chabe
Does God listen to these priests?
If the bad stories are the order of the day is there anything wrong reporting them. Why does the partisan Yamani who was speaking under the influence of little allowances face the originators of the bad stories so they conduct themselves properly. Yamani, do not shoot the messenger.zzz
Nonsense
The whole vicar general talking about politics at a business prayers. Which God are you serving?
Isn’t it a farce though, a contradiction in terms, that the sinful Reverend Billy Gama is a chaplain? What values is he going to instil in his followers? The values of fornication?
2014 elections APM attended debates by then he was not the president and this time being the head of the state he will there.
I am with the Vicar General, 100%. Negative stories about Malawi only work to increase the Country’s Risk Rating. Thus, any investor coming into Malawi would demand a very high risk premium on the invested funds.
Bravo Vicar General.
Mr. Mulli, I wish you the very best of 2019. May your businesses prosper, and give employment opportunities to Malawians.
I totally agree. People dont understand how we are destroying our own country with all this negativity.
Writing positive things when there is nothing positive to write about? When journalist write about blackouts, corruption, priests involved in killing of albinos, poor service delivery do they lie?