Catholic priest fumes at Mulli prayers: ‘Foolish Malawians wishing each other to fall down’

Outspoken Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre Father Boniface Tamani looked very concerned when he uttered the words.He wondered how a normal person would be giggling while a fellow human is failing to make ends meet.

“You see a person suffering, failing to run business, unable to make ends meet, then you starts smiling…foolish Malawians,” he said.

Reverend Father Tamani was speaking at headquarters of conglomerate MBL Holdings, formerly Mulli Brothers, during annual prayers marking New Year.

He could not understand the reason religious leaders, journalists, civil society organizations are mostly dwelling on issues regarded as bad against government while deliberately ignoring positive strides.

Tamani by the virtue of being Vicar General of Blantyre archdiocese is secretary to head of Catholic Church in Malawi Bishop Thomas Msusa.

“When you go abroad and people ask you…where are you from? And you answer: I am from Malawi. They Google, and those bad stories come up,” said Tamani while looking at a pool of journalists who graced the occasion.

“I should urge you journalists to avoid slanting towards something or someone, you must be neutral…zochezatu, koma zoona,” he added.

Tamani said it was worrying that Malawians celebrate to a great length only to wish one to fall down, saying people cannot rise up because someone is been pulled down.

Leston Mulli, who is chief executive officer of conglomerate MBL Holdings, applauded the vicar general for being open minded.

Mulli said it was sad that most Malawians look down upon each other.

He said most Malawians would rather support a foreigner than a fellow Malawian.

“Let’s say there are three shops, one for Mulli, the other for Burundian and another of an Asian, Malawians would rather buy from the foreigners than that of Mulli even if my products are cheaper,” The business magnet lamented.

He then urged indigenous Malawians to develop a thick business skin and be resilient in times of economic tumbles.

Mulli Brothers Chaplain Reverend Billy Gama said the payers are organized to reflect the past year ask for God’s guidance in the New Year.

MBL, a major private sector player, started business in the Kamuzu Banda era.

