Vote in May to decide Malawi future, says Chilima

Vice President and leader of UTM party Saulos Chilima started the New Year with a political rally at his home village at Njewa in Lilongwe where he told his kinsfolk that their vote will decide the type of Malawi they want for them and future generations.

Addressing his first rally of 2019 at Njewa Primary School ground in Lilongwe, where his late father hailed from, Chilima said the May elections will be about choosing the bright future with UTM leadership.

“The elections in May are about two things, it does not matter how many people will stand as presidential candidates, and these elections will be about choosing corrupt and nepotistic leaders or leadership which will bring development, hope and transformation for future generations,” said Chilima.

“UTM is the only party that will bring transformational leadership because of its good development plans that it has for Malawians. You have seen how these people have ransacked the country,” he added

He said other parties are following what UTM and its leadership is advocating.

“We said those who stole government money should pay back, they have started paying the money back, and you saw them paying back. We said students should not fail their school because of lack of fees, they have removed fees although they are doing it the wrong way, they should wait for us to come in so that we do it properly,” said Chilima amid ulululations from the huge crowd that attended the rally.

Chilima reiterated that UTM will implement the Mega Farm concept which will be the anchor project in every district. He said each Mega Farm will have a processing factory right at the farm and that will industrialize rural areas, provide secure markets to farmers at predictable prices, create jobs and ensure increased incomes to farmers through value addition.

“Under UTM government, fertilizer prices will go down so that everyone can buy the quantity they need and those without financial capacity will continue benefiting from social protection programs including subsidized farm inputs. We will also find ways of improving tobacco prices so that farmers should get a deserving reward for their sweat,” said Chilima.

He also promised quality health care where hospitals and health centres are stocked with relevant medicines to help patients.

On education, the UTM leader emphasised that his government will take education as both a human capital development as well as tool for population growth control noting that education is effective in ending early marriages, limiting fertility rate and empowering women and girls.

He therefore reiterated that no child will fail to complete education for lack of school fees as government will allocate enough resources for bursaries in secondary schools and loans in universities.

Chilima also emphasized on the creation of one million jobs within the first year of his presidency saying although others are doubting this, UTM will implement the promise.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :