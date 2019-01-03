Vote in May to decide Malawi future, says Chilima

Vice President and leader of UTM party Saulos Chilima started the New Year with a political rally at his home village at Njewa in Lilongwe where he told his kinsfolk that their vote will decide the type of Malawi they want for them and future generations.
Addressing his first rally of 2019 at Njewa Primary School ground in Lilongwe, where his late father hailed from, Chilima said the May elections will be about choosing the bright future with UTM leadership.
“The elections in May are about two things, it does not matter how many people will stand as presidential candidates, and these elections will be about choosing corrupt and nepotistic leaders or leadership which will bring development, hope and transformation for future generations,” said Chilima.
“UTM is the only party that will bring transformational leadership because of its good development plans that it has for Malawians. You have seen how these people have ransacked the country,” he added
He said other parties are following what UTM and its leadership is advocating.
“We said those who stole government money should pay back, they have started paying the money back, and you saw them paying back. We said students should not fail their school because of lack of fees, they have removed fees although they are doing it the wrong way, they should wait for us to come in so that we do it properly,” said Chilima amid ulululations from the huge crowd that attended the rally.
Chilima reiterated that UTM will implement the Mega Farm concept which will be the anchor project in every district. He said each Mega Farm will have a processing factory right at the farm and that will industrialize rural areas, provide secure markets to farmers at predictable prices, create jobs and ensure increased incomes to farmers through value addition.
“Under UTM government, fertilizer prices will go down so that everyone can buy the quantity they need and those without financial capacity will continue benefiting from social protection programs including subsidized farm inputs. We will also find ways of improving tobacco prices so that farmers should get a deserving reward for their sweat,” said Chilima.
He also promised quality health care where hospitals and health centres are stocked with relevant medicines to help patients.
On education, the UTM leader emphasised that his government will take education as both a human capital development as well as tool for population growth control noting that education is effective in ending early marriages, limiting fertility rate and empowering women and girls.
He therefore reiterated that no child will fail to complete education for lack of school fees as government will allocate enough resources for bursaries in secondary schools and loans in universities.
Chilima also emphasized on the creation of one million jobs within the first year of his presidency saying although others are doubting this, UTM will implement the promise.
This gray-bearded dude thinks Malawians are fools.You’ve been part of the same corrupt and nepotistic system all these years and you want to fool pple.If you managed to take over the dpp presidency as u very much wanted, cud u have said about the rot that dpp is???Senseless power-hungry idiot!
Tabatumbwani. May sipatali. This will be worst election for MCP. They will lose big time
mumumva kukuwawa
That is a weak argument please chonde, are you in the diaspora?
Gullible Malawians will vote UTM
So far I have not seen the much purported transformational leadership in UTM. The president enjoys insulting leaders of other parties just as the brainless Akweni and harpless Callista insulti APM for personal beefs or shallow-minded Jessie Kabwila insults Chakwera and MCP. So far no reason to vote for Chilima.
ife ndi a chakwelatu ku msonkhano kwa UTM timangopita kukaonela sewelo la manganya ndi anzake hahahaha
U will chose chakwera not we will chose chakwera
I will vote for APM for the numerous projects he has implemented in 4 years such as roads and bridges, community technical colleges across the country, stabilization of the economy by bringing down inflation to single digits, availability of food among so many development projects.
Koma MCP has lost the plot. These guys used to fottress the central region, but alas no more! The coming in of Chakwera with his expansion policies of trying to reach the other regions backfired as DPP smashed into the central region and made inroads which led to them winning in last presidential elections. 10 years later Chakwera is still on the same strategy and he has brought in. An outsider Sidik Mia in an attempt to win the South. The result is once again the fortress has been smashed wide open and UTM has walked right into the cabinet… Read more »
We will choose DR Chakwera not you. You are in government already but you are failing to impliment what you are saying akamberembere ife ayi
Bulutu…do you know the duties and responsibilities of the VP?…
Chakwera has failed for the past years to advocate for better policies in Malawi. As leader of opposition which he has fail to manage including MCP it’s self, he was in a better to effective meaningful change. Don’t expect miracle from him once voted into power.
kkkkkkkk Chakwera ndi boma