Misa-Malawi buys K8 million office structure: To be training centre for journos

January 3, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Malawi’s scribes body, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has bought a building in the capital Lilongwe  that will be utilized as an office and training centre for its members.

Misa chairperson Tereza Ndanga: Centre to train journalists

A statement from Misa-Malawi says the structure has cost the chapter K8 million out of the K14 million the chapter realized from various fund-raising activities.

The structure, Misa-Malawi says, will be used to house its offices and a training centre for continuing education for its members and those in the communication industry.

“The Chapter is currently working with DW Akadamie, Germany’s leading organization for media development and Deutsche Welle’s centre of excellence for education and knowledge transfer, in establishing the centre,” the statement says.

The statement, signed by Teresa Ndanga, the chairperson said the Chapter has so far raised K14 million of the K30 million target and hopes to raise the balance and complete work on the structure by mid-2019.

Misa-Malawi introduced an investigative journalism training to reflect the emphasis the media need to sharpen their skills to effectively hold public officers accountable over resources and conduct.

JOK
Guest
JOK

8million office structure in.Lilongwe really?? They are lucky indeed.

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
Francis Kaisi
Guest
Francis Kaisi

I would like to see the condition of that building. MK8 million sounds cheap for an office block.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Wachidwi
Guest
Wachidwi

Where is the bought building located?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sungururerureru
Guest
Sungururerureru

Good development

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

