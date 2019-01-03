Bingu Stadium manager Nin’gan’ga removed

Bingu National Stadium (BNS) operations manager Eric Nin’gan’ga has been removed and MacMillan Mwale is the acting boss, Nyasa Times understands.

Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development director of sports James Ndalama confimed that Mwale has replaced Nin’gan’ga.

“I can confirm there is change of management at Bingu National Stadium,” he said,

Ndalama described the change as normal.

Nin’gan’ga has been redeployed to Ministry of Education.

The Chinese-built facility is now Malawi national football team’s new home.

The Flames switched from the use of the Kamuzu Stadium constructed in colonial era and originally named Rangeley Stadium to commemorate British civil servant William H. J. Rangeley.

But recently the Flames had their match against Cameroon played at the the dilapidated Kamuzu Stadium.

The football Mecca, as the Kamuzu Stadium has been known over the years.

Three-quarters of the stadium’s stands were cordoned off due to safety risk after structural engineers’ resonance test in 2012 proved they were past their life span and needed an overhaul.

Yet government spent millions of kwacha in constructing floodlights at the stadium just some years ago.

Government said it will construct a news stadium in Blantyre.

Civo Stadium, which was Flames alternative in the 90s, was already condemned by the continental football governing body and Fifa.

