Bullets salvage draw against Lions, as Ntopwa beat Eagles

December 13, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Gomezgani Chirwa’s second half  equaliser earned Nyasa Big Bullets  a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Red Lions , after the hosts failed to defend their early 1-0 lead   at the  Kamuzu Stadium  on Sunday.

Bullets players celebrate  draw

The three points looked to be heading Red Lions  way as at one point in the first half led 3-1 courtesy of their man of the moment, Royal Bokosi.

Bokosi  scored the  three goals due to Bullets  defence  which crumbled in spectacular fashion.

The result means that Bullets are on position 5 with 5 points from 4 games, while Red Lions  are on the summit table with 8 points from 4 games.

This is the second draw for the People’s team having drew 0-0 against Blue Eagles in their first game.

They have lost once to Karonga United and managed to collect maximum points against Chitipa United.

For the Zomba-based soldiers, they won  against Ntopwa and Tigers.

As Bullets were sharing points with Red Lions, Ntopwa FC were busy pruning Blue Eagles at Chiwembe Stadium.

The Area 30 Cops gave away a 1-0 lead to lose 4-1 against the Amagetto of Bangwe Township.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Talking Blues: Kantoletole! Osatolayo! Samwa mkaka!

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima were at Capital Hill on Friday, leading this month’s environmental clean-up activity....

Close