Bullets salvage draw against Lions, as Ntopwa beat Eagles

Gomezgani Chirwa’s second half equaliser earned Nyasa Big Bullets a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Red Lions , after the hosts failed to defend their early 1-0 lead at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The three points looked to be heading Red Lions way as at one point in the first half led 3-1 courtesy of their man of the moment, Royal Bokosi.

Bokosi scored the three goals due to Bullets defence which crumbled in spectacular fashion.

The result means that Bullets are on position 5 with 5 points from 4 games, while Red Lions are on the summit table with 8 points from 4 games.

This is the second draw for the People’s team having drew 0-0 against Blue Eagles in their first game.

They have lost once to Karonga United and managed to collect maximum points against Chitipa United.

For the Zomba-based soldiers, they won against Ntopwa and Tigers.

As Bullets were sharing points with Red Lions, Ntopwa FC were busy pruning Blue Eagles at Chiwembe Stadium.

The Area 30 Cops gave away a 1-0 lead to lose 4-1 against the Amagetto of Bangwe Township.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares