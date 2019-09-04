Bullets start chasing leaders Wanderers for Malawi title

After beating Masters Security 3-0 on Saturday, defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets moved one place up to start an earnest chase at log table leaders, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, who also won their fixture against Kamuzu Barracks.

The two are still separated by four points as Wanderers have 36 points while Bullets have 32.

The win moved up the ladder to displace Kamuzu Barracks, who have 30 points and have been pushed to third place after their home 0-1 loss to Wanderers through a late penalty scored by Babatunde Adeboye.

Bullets scored through Patrick Phiri, Gomezgani Chirwa and Hassan Kajoke.

Silver Strikers, who drew 1-1 against Blue Eagles, are maintaining their 4th position they finished with after the first round while Blue Eagles have displaced TN Stars on 5th position.

TN Stars were beaten 0-2 against Savenda Chitipa United for the Northern Region team to move one step up to 11th.

Other results played on Sunday’s were: Tigers 0-0 Mlatho Mponela; Moyale 2-1 Ntopwa; Karonga 2-0 TN Stars and Dwangwa United 2-1 Civil Sporting.

On Monday, Ntopwa — under new coach Trevor Kajawa — salvaged a draw in Mzuzu, 1-1 against Mzuni, coached by former international star Gilbert Chirwa.

However, Ntopwa are stilled perched on 13 position they finished with after the first round.

The three bottom teams are Masters Security (14th); Mponela (15th) and Dwangwa (16th).

This coming weekend, Wanderers, Bullets and 4th-placed Silver Strikers are on bye as 3rd-placed Kamuzu Barracks date fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks away at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Karonga United date Civil Sporting at Karonga Stadium while relegation threatened Mlatho Mponela and Dwangwa United meet each other at Civo Stadium.

On Sunday, Ntopwa FC host Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium; Civil Sporting travel to Karonga to meet Savenda Chitipa United; Mzuni will host Kamuzu Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium while Masters Security face fellow relegation threatened side, Dwangwa United at Dedza Stadium.

