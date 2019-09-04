Under-five malnutrition hovers at 37% in Malawi

Under-five malnutrition remains critical in Malawi hovering at 37 per cent despite plenty food in some areas.

This cause for concern brought together experts in Nkhotakota during Global Day of Action for malnutrition.

Civil Society Agriculture Network executive director Pamela Kuwali said there was need to bring down the high-levels of the malnutrition rate to 10 per cent.

She said this can only be achieved by utilizing the available local resources the country has to fight the under-five malnutrition.

Malnutrition does not only lead to health problems for children as their immune system can be compromised but can also make them dull.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :