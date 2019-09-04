Malawi withdrew from World Economic Forum in SA not due to Xeno – Minister

Malawi government officials are not attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa meeting taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from Wednesday September 4 -6 due to logistical challenges, Minister of Information Mark Bottomani has said.

Botomani, who is Malawi government spokesperson, confirmed that President Peter Mutharika is not attending the Forum where several issues relating to economies in the continent will be discussed.

There have been rumours that the African countries, including Malawi, Rwanda and the DRC, are not attending in protest against the xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg this week.

But Botomani refuted reports that Malawi has pulled out of the WEF in protest of xenophobic attacks .

He said Malawi withdrawal is linked to logistical reasons.

The forum is expected to discuss regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry and innovation.

The xenophobic attacks started after a taxi driver was murdered by an alleged drug dealer in Pretoria.

Shops owned by citizens from other countries have been looted in recent days, while truck drivers from neighbouring countries have also been targetted.

The first day of WEF meetings, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, has seen large protests from hundreds of people who want the South Africa government to take action against violence aimed at women.

