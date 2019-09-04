Attorney General absent at HRDC  meet, venue shifts to UNDP offices

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale was conspicuously missing at the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and State meeting sanctioned by the court to address how to hold peaceful anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

The venue also changed last minute from the much publicized Kamuzu Barracks to UNDP offices in Lilongwe.

Kaphale told the Constitutional Court on Wednesday that he is represented at the meeting by senior officials from his office.

“Actually the meeting has already started at 11am. We were supposed to start at 4pm but there had been some changes,” said Kaphale.

The government’s top lawyer said this after the lead judge of the landmark presidential election case at the Constitutional Court, Healey Potani, was about to make a ruling on the request a day earlier by Kaphale to adjourn the case at 4pm instead of 5pm to enable him attend the meeting.

Kaphale said there was no need to adjourn the hearing earlier as requested because of the new developments.

It is yet to be established why the meeting had been shifted from the high security Kamuzu Barracks to the UNDP offices at city centre in the Capital City.

