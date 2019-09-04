Movement going ahead with anti-quota system demos: Synod in support

An anti-education quota system movement has organised demonstrations in the north to show displeasure over the selection of students to secondary schools in public schools.

Charles Kajoloweka, one of the officials of the movement said the peaceful protests will be held in all the districts in the north except Likoma Island.

“We are demonstrating because we are giving the government the benefit of doubt that they would work on the issue with speed,” said Kajoloweka.

The movement officials recently met the Minister of Education William Susuwele Banda and his team from the ministry.

The movement is also demanding the removal of an education expert and commentator Limbani Nsapato from the board of Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb).

They accuse him of posting negative issues in social media platforms on the anti-education quota system movement.

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod have also thrown its weight behind the demonstrations to force the government to abolish the current system of selecting students into public schools, popularly known as quota system.

Synod General Secretary, Reverend Levi Nyondo, said: “We feel that the government is deliberately punishing our children with the quota system. Remember, we have been saying that quota system is evil and must be abolished,” Nyondo said.

Education Ministry officials said the government selection of students to secondary schools was on merit.

Malawi National Examinations Board also denied that it applied quota system in the selection of candidates in the 2019 PSLCE into public secondary schools.

