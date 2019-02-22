Bullets to hold international bonanza early March

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club is in the process of planning and organising an international bonanza from 1st to 2nd March and finals on 4th March, 2019.

Administration and Marketing Manager for the club, Albert Chigoga, disclosed this arrangement on Mibawa TV last Thursday night in a programme called Manyasa Soccer Show hosted by George Buliyani Phiri and monitored by Nyasa Times.

The programme was the first on Mibawa TV after an agreement by Nyasa Manufacturing Company and the television station to have a programme solely for Nyasa Big Bullets to market the club and let people know whatever is happening at the club. The programme will be on every Thursday night.

Chigoga explained that four teams will be involved. One team will come from Zimbabwe, another from Mozambique while Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets will the local giants in the bonanza.

“We will use what is known as round lobby where each team will play against the rest of the three. There will be two games on the 1st of March and two games on the 2nd as well. The first game will be starting at noon while the second will be starting around 2 pm. We will respect the Martyrs Day on 3rd March and have the finals of the bonanza on 4th March,” said Chigoga.

Chigoga could not specifically mention the teams from Mozambique and Zimbabwe respectively but hinted that the teams are giants that take part in continental CAF tournaments.

“We thought of playing a tough side here in Malawi in the name of Be Forward Wanderers and then these foreign clubs to prepare ourselves for CAF competitions,” he added.

Chigoga said gate charges will be announced at an opportune time as Nyasa Big Bullets has embraced the phenomenon of running football as a business.

This will probably be the first international bonanza in the history of Malawi football.

