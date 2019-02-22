Parties request MEC to extend period of submission of  monitors

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  has been asked by  political parties  staking part in the May 21 Tripartie Elections to extend period of submission of names for party monitors from March 1 to April 15 2019.

Electoral monitors need to be trained 

The parties have jointly signed a letter dated February 21, 2019  sent to MEC in which they argue that time given is not adequate

“Political party poll monitors play an important role to ensure the credibility of the electoral process and its outcome but also represent the partie’s interests during election day at poling centres,” reads part of the letter signed by  representatives from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) former ruling People’s Party( PP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) as well as newly established UTM Party.

The letter adds that for parties to recruit, train and deploy the monitors across the country they need more time.

MEC is yet to decide on the request.

