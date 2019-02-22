Court stops Malawi police from burying albino kidnap suspect until postmortem

The High Court in Lilongwe on Friday issued an injunction against burial of the body of Buleya Lule, a suspect who allegedly offered to ‘buy’ a 14-year-old Dedza boy with albinism for K800 000 last week, until a pathologist do a forensic postmortem on his remains.
Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) applied for the injunction against the burial of Lule’s body, which was granted, making Malawi Police Service (MPS), through the Attorney General’s (AG) office, respondents to the matter.
The suspect died while in mysterious circumstance under the custody of police Wednesday, a day after appearing in court.
Apam and Lule’s family are suspecting foul play.
“We demand an urgent forensic postmortem by a pathologist before burial. This is a great setback. How can a key suspect die while in police custody, before revealing where he sold Goodson,” said Apam president Overstone Kondowe.
Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) executive director Gift Trapence has since called for an independent inquiry into the death of the suspect which he says raises speculations that something fishy is happening.
During the court hearing, Buleya repeatedly asked for a glass of water and requested to be allowed to lie on the floor because he felt dizzy.
The court learnt that Buleya and most of the accused had sustained various degrees of injuries allegedly from beatings by community members and police officers in the course of their arrest.
Akuchita bwino buleya akusita m’matako mo ndi iron yamoto, may you have a rough and bumpy ride straight to the pit of hell, where the devil awaits to braii you once more. munthu otembereredwa iwe… unamva kuti ma albino ndiye safuna moyo? akuchita bwino koopsya mxiiiiii
Apite ku gehena ameneyu, they have done to him what he has been doing to others
No need to sympathize with Buleya. He did more evil than the police. Tisamvenso za Buleya Lule ayi. Akapezeka Wina ngati Buleya afenao. Albino ndi munthu. Even some of you sympathizing with Buleya could be carrying these genes leading to albinism. It’s passed from one to another and just becomes prominent. Read biology once again.
Where pppe are missing sense over the whole matter is that ,buleya was a prime carplit who could lead to the main suspect however his death has concealed all the process and no one can trace where he sold the 14 year makanjira, this is the reason why the nation is crying ,because his life was more important than anyth8ng that has happened to him .this raises speculation that the law enforcers have had a hand on his death throuthvthe peasure fromvothervbig fish who felt could be mentioned in the couse of his testimony