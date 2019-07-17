Bullets, Wanderers plead for government support in CAF

Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have requested government to consider committing resources to the teams when participating in Confederations of African Football (CAF) Club Competitions.

The call was made during the presentation of a K10 million cheque pledged by President Peter Mutharika on July 6, 2019 at Kamuzu Stadium during this year’s independence celebrations.

In a ceremony that took place at FAM Mpira Village offices in Chiwembe Township in Blantyre, the two teams said though they have steady sponsorships, the funds are not enough to sustain them whenever they are taking part in the CAF Championship.

Wanderers Chairman Gift Mkandawire said the team accumulated a lot of debts in 2017 when they took part in CAF Champions League and the debts are yet to be paid as efforts to engage government on support proved futile.

“Two years ago, we participated in CAF and that created a hole in terms of our finance. We approached government to assist, but the assistance is not coming though there are promises. I wanted you Honourable Minister to help us get the support.

“Our colleagues, Bullets are participating this year but on their own, they cannot manage and they will also need such help. We want the government to give a hand in this issue and with your coming in, you will be of help to us,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire also said though they didn’t go far in the 2017 CAF Tournament, the participation put the country as well as the players on the map.

Bullets Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga concurred with his counterpart, saying being the two major clubs in the country, they go through financial challenges since their budget is stretched.

“People out there may say that we have got very good sponsorship, but there are challenges to take care of on daily basis, including payments and other expenses.

“It’s not only Bullets and Wanderers that are struggling financially but there are also other teams out there,” he said.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of Mutharika and Government, Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, Francis Phiso said the President was excited with the level of performance shown by the two teams on that day, hence the K5 million worth of bonus for each team.

“I am pleased to report that the money is ready and has already been deposited to the teams’ bank accounts. I would like to thank the teams for accepting to participate in the celebrations. This brought excitement and unity among the supporters,” said Phiso.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Committee Member, Tiya Somba Banda who is also the President of Super League of Malawi, said the money will go a long way in fulfilling Bullets fixtures in the CAF Champions League.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will not take part in this year’s CAF Club tournament. Nyasa Big Bullets will be the country’s flag-carrier in the CAF Champions League as well as Masters Security Football Club, which will represent Malawi in CAF Confederations Cup.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :