Bullets win inaugural Castel Cup 

Lady luck smiled at FCB Nyasa Bullets to win the inaugural K320 million Castel Challenge Cup with a 4-2 victory over Silver Strikers 4-2 on penalty shootout.

The match, played at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, was decided on post-match penalty shootout after a one-all draw in regulation time.

Silver gave false hopes to shatter Bullets’ dream for a quadruple after scoring in the eighth minute through former Flames striker Atusaye Nyondo’s header from a Duncan Nyoni corner kick.

However, the People’s Team, who booted out their rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the semi-finals 4-2 on post-match penalties, equalised in the 24th minute through Lanjesi Nkhoma.

He also wasted a golden opportunity to score s brace a few minutes later when he shot over the bar a Ernest Petro cross.

Bullets were dealt a big blow after goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba was injured in the 66th minute and replaced by Clever Mkungula.

The substitute goalkeeper, however, turned hero to win for the Bullets when he saved two penalties taken by Nickson Mwase and Chinsinsi Maonga.

Former Bullets midfielder Chimwemwe Idana and Maxwell Paipi scored for the Central Bankers as Yamikani Fodya, Clyde Senaje, Hassan Kajoke as well as Precious Phiri converted to complement Mkungula’s heroics and win the treble in dramatic fashion.

The victory in the country’s richest cup sponsored to the tune of K320 million a year, kept Bullets quadruple dreams alive after winning the TNM Super League and FDH Bank Cup as they will face Mafco on January 6 in the Airtel Top 8.

For winning the cup, Bullets will receive K50 million prize money while the Central Bankers pocked K25 million.

Semi-finalists, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Bangwe All Stars will pocket K10 million each, quarterfinalists will cart home K5 million while round of 16 eliminated teams will receive K1.5 million each.

Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire, Malawi National Council of Sports board vice-chairperson Charles Ulaya Banda as well as newly elected Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya were among high profile guests who watched the match.

