Bullets win Seventh Charity Shield on penalty shoot-out against Silver Strikers

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets struck Silver Strikers in penalty shoot-out after trailing twice in NBS Bank Charity Shield on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium, Lilongwe.

Full time the match ended nil-nil draw, but Bullets won 7-6 on post match penalties where the Central Bankers missed thrice while the holders missed twice.

During penalty shootout, the Peoples Team scored through Hassan Kajoke, Precious Phiri, Ephraim Kondowe, Nickson Nyasulu, Blessings Mpokera, and Collin Mujuru and Yamikani Mologeni while Precious Sambani and Ernest Petro missed.

While the Central Bankers converted penalties through Binwell Kantiji, Innocent Shema, Chimwemwe Idana, MacDonald Lamech, Emmanuel Muyira while Gift Chunga, Duncan Nyoni and Chikondi Kamanga got missed.

After the match FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa praised his team’s efforts to fight hard during the match, and make the breakthrough.

Chilapondwa said, “Though we had some problems at the midfield but we tried to contain the pressure at the of the match. We have won and we move forward.”

Meanwhile, Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda coach for Silver Strikers conceeded defeat saying it is part of the game and he is trying to built a good team.

However Mponda praised his players for showing an entertaining match against Bullets.

Charity Shield marks the start of new TNM Super League Season and it kicks off on 6th April across the country.

