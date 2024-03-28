President Chakwera commends Rotary International for continued support to the health sector

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says he is much appreciative for the commendable work that Rotary International(RI) is doing in the country more especially in the health sector.

According to the Spokesperson for the President Antony Kasunda the Malawi leader was very much grateful to host the RI President, Gordon Mclnally after two decades pass since the Rotary International president visit the country.

He made the remarks when Rotary International meet the Malawi leader at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe as this was part of the Rotarian president scheduled tour while in the country

“The President appreciated the role that Rotary International played when the country was hit by polio outbreak, Rotary partnered with Malawi government and the battle was won, so the President extended his appreciation to president Gordon,” Kasunda said.

He also said the Malawi leader has opened up with the Rotarians that there are alot of areas which they can collaborate and work together, as President Chakwera sighted his vision in the Malawi 2063 blue print that there are alot of areas that the organization can come in and help Malawi reaching it’s aspirations.

On his part Mclnally his meeting with the president was an opportunity to discuss crucial aspects regarding the issue of health and he was very thankful for the president gesture when the country was hit by polio outbreak as because of their collaboration with Malawi government, the outbreak was contained.

“The eradication of polio is Rotary’s flagship and we were concerned with a couple of cases here, but thanks to the Malawian government that we have eliminated it so that Malawi can enjoy a polio free country, we discussed on the opportunity of Rotary International to work in Malawi and we have to celebrate the fact that we have a great deal here in Malawi and we are also very thankful for all our members in this country,” Mclnally said.

He added that through Rotary foundation, the clubs in the country can be able to access grant funding for their projects as of now there are already several grant proposals drone by Rotary clubs here in Malawi and they are likely to be helped with what they need.

This is the first time for a Rotary International President to visit Malawi in 20 years.

Malawi is among the seven countries President Gordon Mclnally is visiting in Africa, others being Egypt and Nigeria.

President Mclnally vision is that Rotary should exist everywhere in a style to suit everyone who has the desire to be part of the Rotarians and help to do good in the world.

