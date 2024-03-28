Musician Dan Lu to release new single on Easter Friday titled ‘Uwetu’

Malawian Afro-pop star Dan Lu real name Dan Lufani is set to release a new song titled ‘Uwetu’ this Easter Friday

The artist has said that he has decided to release the single which has been cooked differently than most of his songs.

He said: “The song that I am dropping tomorrow is from my upcoming album which will be released later this year, but as I am still working on it I want people especially my fans to have a taste of it through the single.

Dan Lu explained that the yet to be released song is in different genre than what he is known for as he has realized that time has changed and music is changing everyday.

“We are living in a modern time where people are into modernized music that’s why on ‘Uwetu’ I have changed.

When I started making music decades ago I used to sing different genres but I later got stuck into Afro-pop because is was trending at that time plus it was also more rewarding than other music genres,” he said.

On the said upcoming album, the artist disclosed that it has 10 songs in which he has collaborated both local and international artists on four songs and has done the other six alone.

‘Uwetu’ is a Yao word which means ‘Us’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!