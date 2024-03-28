Thyolo District bans buying and selling of maize

Thyolo District Council has indefinitely banned the selling and buying of maize in the wake of hunger.

The council’s chairperson, Rhustin Banda, said this today in Dwale Extension Planning Area (EPA), Bvumbwe, during the agriculture field day, where he noted that there is growing maize theft as vendors have hit the market.

On the field day, Michael Somanje of Kambiri Estate and a macadamia farmer, Felix Ngwirima, said it was a crucial platform to share farming advisories but decried the scarcity of special macadamia fertiliser and fish feeds in the country, which are currently being imported from Zambia.

Thyolo District Commissioner, Hudson Kuphanga, said since the macadamia nut can be a tobacco substitute, the government should ensure its fertiliser, including fish feeds, is available in the country.

Meanwhile, Blantyre ADD chief land resources conservation officer, Medson Thole, said the ministry of agriculture will address the concerns facing fish and macadamia farmers.

