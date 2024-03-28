Exploits University supports Mlodza CDSS with assorted textbooks

One of Malawi’s top Private Universities Exploits, on Tuesday donated assorted books to Mlodza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS).

The donation took place at the Secondary school campus in the capital city Lilongwe.

Speaking during the function Exploits University Registrar Chrisssy Kafoteka said the University decided to donate the books after noting that most of their students come from the same area hence the need to carry out social corporate responsibility in the area.

Kafoteka said the function is also a milestone because it will help the students to prepare for themselves because university education requires a lot of reading.

“Today we came here to Mlodza CDSS to donate some books, because it’s from the catchment area where most of our students come from. We also wanted to share with them an aspect of the learning that is lacking in most students now. And also, to tell the students to start preparing for university education, where reading is very extensive as compared to secondary schools, ” she said.

The registrar discouraged students from being overzealous with social media.

“But on the other hand, it’s also becoming like a habit nowadays, that most students are more of social media people than schoolwork. So, you will find that affects their reading practices, ” she said.

Receiving the books, Mlodza Head Teacher Loise Kumtamula commended Exploits University for the donation of books. She said there are many CDSS but Exploits decided to donate books to Mlodza.

She said the books will help improve quality of education at the school.

