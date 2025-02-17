Bushiri Announces International Men’s Conference in Lilongwe, Featuring Entrepreneur Dzombe as Speaker

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of ECG – The Jesus Nation Church has announced the International Ironman Conference, a global gathering of men set to take place this Saturday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The high-profile event will feature prominent speakers, including renowned Malawian entrepreneur Napoleon Dzombe, who is expected to share insights on business, leadership, and resilience in the face of economic challenges.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe this afternoon, Prophet Bushiri emphasized the need for men to rise up and take dominion over God’s creation, as outlined in the scriptures. He stressed that men must adopt a holistic approach to life—honoring God while making a meaningful impact on their families, churches, and communities.

With Malawi grappling with economic hardships, Bushiri urged men to become solution-driven thinkers, generating ideas that can help address the country’s pressing challenges.

Themed “Dominance,” the conference will focus on practical strategies for overcoming socio-economic difficulties and fostering resilience. So far, men from over 50 countries have confirmed their participation, making it one of the most significant gatherings of its kind in recent years.

