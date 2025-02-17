Commentators laud Chakwera’s SONA on youths and sports inspires confidence and hope

Renowned social commentators have highly rated President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) especially on youths and sports saying it inspires confidence and hope.



The commentators which includes human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula and Youths Action Campaign Executive Director, Jackson Msika said the SONA has has provided accurate information with evidence on youths and sports activities.

According to them, Chakwera proved to the nation that youths and sports activities have grown under his leadership.

They also expressed their satisfaction on the number of youths who are economic independent after getting loan from NEEF.

“No one including the youths themselves have come out to challenge Chakwera on this issue. This means that the whole country agreed that on youths and sports activities, this government has delivered,” they echoed.

Msika added that the modern and international sports infrastructures that Chakwera has done in his four years have positively contributed to the national economy.

He added that Chakwera and his Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire have been carrying number of activities to encourage the youths.

“Chakwera himself has been hosting number of youths to dinner at State House and the responsible Minister have also been in different youths activities to give them hope and encouragement. These are undeniable,” added Msika.

The commentators however asked Chakwera to increase the budget to the Ministery of Youths and Sports in order to complete the unfinished projects.

In his speech last Friday, Chakwera talked about National Aquatic Complex, Griffin Saenda Indoor Sport’s Complex which hosted regional 5 youths games, Malawi youths games and Soche stadium in just mentioning a few.

The head of the state also highlighted some youths empowerment projects which his government has done in the past four years.

According to Chakwera, both National Aquatic Complex and Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports which its progress are currently at 63 and 80 percent hosted regional 5 youths games in December, 2022.

He further disclosed that the Malawi Youths Games which is a national program has identified 2000 youths from 20, 000 who participated and that through it Salima Secondary School won bronze medal in CAF African Schools Championship.

On the status of Soche stadium, Chakwera said his government has cleared all obstacles which were delaying the start of the project and that the work will begin in the forthcoming fiscal year.

