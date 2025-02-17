Throwing away the baby? Reflections on the 2025 SONA

I have read and understood the SONA.

The 2025 SONA was well packed and loaded with developments in food security, the economy, governance, human capital and infrastructure in all districts across the country which underscores the fair national distribution of public resources by the Chakwera administration.

The developments spreading in all 28 districts covered essential public services like electrification through grid and off-grid connectivity, free water connectivity, irrigation schemes, mega farms, farming subsidy (AIP),NEEF business loans, health centers and posts, social cash transfers, job creation in the civil service, university students loans and learning facility at primary, secondary and university levels, roads and bridges, public servants houses, rail way transport, managing electricity blackouts and other completed, on-going and taking off projects.

However, let me not ignore the public ridicule from Opposition stooges and fault-finders claiming, on social media, that the President lied in the SONA just because some of the projects claimed to have been completed are yet to complete or take off.

There is a huge difference between lying and misrepresentation of facts, and owing to the vastness and complexity of government systems, reporting of financial, statistical or any data in any form is prone to human error at entry, dissemination or interpretation levels.

I don’t know what government has responded to the allegation about the “lies” in the SONA, but overall, everything the president said in the SONA is correct. Despite the pain and struggles, Malawi has realized remarkable developments that have alleviated suffering and poverty.

What really shocks me is why some have chosen to ignore all the correct information and achievements of our government, which comprise 99.99 % of the SONA and dwelt on the 0.01% misreported information? Why are we always obsessed with negativity? Why do most Malawians find it easy to celebrate negativity more than positivity, progress and prosperity? Its all a mindset problem.

Remember, we do not throw away the baby with the dirty bathwater. Let us keep the baby and throw away the dirty bathwater.

As Rev. Maurice Munthali prays, “ mu tiyi wathu wamkaka mwagwera ntchentche. Tisataye mkaka, koma tingochotsamo ntchentcheyo kuti timwe bwino mkaka wanthu.” SONA imeneyi ndi mkaka ndithu. Panalakwikapo ndikantchetche kameneko. Ingokavuwulani mukaponyere uko and appreciate the developments at large.

Cultivate a positive mindset.

Lets embrace the SONA and request clarification on misrepresented facts. That’s what responsible citizens do.

