Bushiri appeals against ruling on witnesses to testify in South Africa

November 15, 2022 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
The Bushiris magistrates court ruling that witnesses in their extradition case should testify in South Africa.
Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza ruled that witnesses in the Shepherd and Mary Bushiri extradition case should testify in South Africa.

The Bushiris
Defense lawyer Wapona Kita said they want the High Court to overturn the ruling by the lower court so that the witnesses should come to Malawi to testify.
Kita said Malawian lawyers cannot be admitted in the South African court, therefore the state is compromising the Bushiris right to legal representation as their lawyers are not allowed in the South African Court.
But Dr Steven Kayuni, Director of Public Prosecutions argued that the Bushiris can get lawyers in South Africa to represent them.
Meanwhile, High Court Judge Bruno Kalemba has reserved his ruling on the appeal to a later date.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Ecobank donates K15m worth of startup kits to MACOHA

Ecobank Malawi Limited – a leading Pan African bank with its presence in 38 African countries – has donated K15 million worth...

Close