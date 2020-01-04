Bushiri appoints Prophet Hara as his associate pastor: ‘Great honour’

Leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has appointed his long time comrade, Prophet Justice Hara, as his associate pastor.

Bushiri made the announcement in South Africa during the Crossover Night Service at FNB Stadium on 31 December.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed the development.

“An associate pastor equals to someone second in command, spiritually, from him. It’s a huge responsibility as he [Hara] will be travelling everywhere representing Prophet Bushiri on spiritual front,” said Nyondo.

Hara has since disbanded his church and instructed all his members to join ECG.

Reacting to the news, Hara told Nyasa Times that he is immensely honoured with the appointment and he will do everything need to serve Prophet Bushiri’s vision of winning souls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :