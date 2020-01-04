Mota Engil explains water drainage system after protests in Lilongwe

Contractors Mota Engil say they suspended construction of drainage system along the new Area 25 Nsungwi road in Lilongwe because some residents took the company to court over the construction of the road.

The clarification comes after some residents blocked the road on Wednesday to force the road construction firm make waterway drainage system as rain water was hitting and damaging their houses.

Officials from the company have said they will resume construction of the drainage system in the fast tracked road to avoid more disasters.

The officials said they would go ahead with the construction of the drainage system despite the court injunction still in place.

Meteorological Services department has warned of heavy rains and more flooding in the central region and lakeshore areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :