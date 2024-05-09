Nankhumwa’s PDP in a roaring mode as it calls for interested people to be its candidates: Get forms from SG’s office

Newly formed People’s Development Party (PDP) has called for interested individuals to represent the party as ward councillors and members of Parliament in the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

A statement signed by interim Publicity Secretary Rhodes Msonkho, which the party issued, dated 9 May 2024, says this has been done in respect of fostering democracy in the country.

“People’s Development Party (PDP) is committed to fostering democracy and inclusivity within our political landscape. As such, we invite individuals who aspire to serve as shadow members of Parliament and shadow ward councillors to formally express their interest in candidacy.

“To initiate this process, prospective candidates are required to obtain an enrolment form from the Secretary General’s office. This form serves as a means to register their intention and allows us to maintain accurate records for effective follow-up and communication with aspirants across all constituencies and wards.”

The statement further says the enrolment form it to provide free of charge.

However, the party has warned that enrolment does not guarantee a position to represent the party.

“As a party dedicated to fair and transparent elections, we encourage healthy competition and the democratic principle of primary elections, where multiple candidates may contest for the same position. We look forward to engaging with passionate individuals who share our vision for a better tomorrow,” he said.

However, analysts have questioned the decision to exclude those interested to run for the party’s presidency.

