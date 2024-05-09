Communities in Salima hail the installation of electricity

Communities in Kaphirimtiwa in Salima have hailed the installation of electricity under the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) phase nine saying it will help to make life easy for many.

For instance, headteacher for Kaphirimtiwa Community Day Secondary School Brino Pindani says management of examination will no longer be a burden as printing of examination papers will be done right at the school and that students will be able to study for longer periods.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola who on Wednesday visited the area to appreciate progress of the MAREP phase 9 said government is committed to ensure that many communities have access to electricity for meaningful transformation.

According Deputy Director of MAREP in the ministry of Energy Francisco Chingoli, about 1200 households will benefit from the program in 12 sites earmarked in the district.

