FCB impressed with ‘Civil Servant Aweluke Promotion’ response as 3 people win K250 each in second draw

The First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc has expressed happy with the overwhelming response which the current on-going Civil Servant Aweluke Promotion is receiving from customers.

Marketing Manager of FCB, Pacharo Stanley Chirwa made the remarks on Thursday in Blantyre when the bank conducted the second draw of the promotion which saw a total of three customers from North, Central and Southern region namely; Jimmy Mwenda, Nezia Banya and Pius Lazarus winning K250 000 each in the monthly draw.

Chirwa said the promotion which will run for a period of five months and it is mainly targeting Civil Servant employees is improving each and every month in terms of response since it was launched in February this year.

“We are very glad with the way customers have welcomed the promotion, as a bank we are encouraged because our target is to ensure that Civil Servants are enjoying our services through this promotion and going forward, we are hoping that we’ll experience a great response in the remaining months,” said Chirwa.

To enter into the promotion all Civil Servants are required to apply for a minimum of K1 million loan or top up existing loan in order to stand a chance of winning K10 million and other big cash prizes.

The final draw of the promotion will see the grand prize winner taking home K2 million.

