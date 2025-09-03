Bushiri Boosts Emmie Deebo’s Bursary Drive, Hundreds of Students to Benefit

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to Malawi’s education sector by pledging additional financial support to struggling students, building on efforts initiated by local artist Emmie Deebo.

Deebo recently announced on his social media platforms that he had mobilized funds to support 200 out of 600 needy students who had applied for assistance.

Using K6 million earned from the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), proceeds from his music shows, and income generated from online streaming of his albums, the musician outlined a detailed plan to help students cover tuition fees, accommodation, and meals.

Some beneficiaries will receive between K125,000 and K200,000 towards school fees, K80,000 to K100,000 for accommodation, K50,000 for meals, while others in Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) will have their entire tuition paid.

Moved by Deebo’s initiative, Prophet Bushiri applauded the artist for his wisdom and compassion in stepping up to help the less privileged. Bushiri then pledged to supplement the bursary program with additional funds so that even more students could be reached.

This gesture underscores Prophet Bushiri’s consistency in championing education as a pillar for Malawi’s future. Over the years, he has supported thousands of learners through scholarships, school infrastructure projects, and community programs aimed at lifting vulnerable families out of poverty.

Bushiri’s latest intervention cements his role as a key partner in national development, showing that education remains at the heart of his mission to empower Malawians.

