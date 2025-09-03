JB Blazes Trail in Lilongwe: Resilient, Strong and Unstoppable

The only female presidential candidate in the September 16 general elections, Dr Joyce Banda, proved once again on Tuesday that she is a force to be reckoned with. Taking her campaign to T/A Kabudula at Kapinga School Ground in Lilongwe district, the former president drew a massive crowd that cheered her message of hope, resilience, and transformation.

Energetic and unwavering, Dr Banda told supporters that her top priority when she assumes the presidency will be to eradicate hunger and poverty. She outlined bold programs including Cash for Work, Cash Transfers, a One Million Housing Project, and direct food distribution to lift struggling families instantly from economic hardship.

Dr Banda, who has remained consistent throughout the campaign trail, also pledged to empower local farmers through affordable loans for farm inputs, universal cheap fertilizer, and aggressive promotion of irrigation farming to guarantee lasting food security for Malawian households.

Her vision stretches beyond food and farming. She promised the introduction of mobile clinics to take healthcare to the people, and free secondary education to give every child a fair chance at success.

With her trademark energy and determination, Dr Banda urged the people of Lilongwe to entrust her with their votes on September 16, saying Malawi deserves leadership that listens, cares, and delivers. The crowd roared back in agreement, a clear sign that the only woman in the race is commanding respect and momentum as election day approaches.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :