If you Vote us, Fertiliser Will be Sold at K50 000, says UTM’s Dalitso Kabambe

The UTM’s presidential candidate Dalitso Kabambe has pledged to restore Malawi’s economy to strength and ensure that fertilizer will not cost more than K50,000. Speaking at a whistle-stop rally in Chituka, Nkhata Bay South, Kabambe urged voters to rally behind him and the party’s parliamentary candidate, Matthews Mtumbuka, in the September 16 elections.

Kabambe told the enthusiastic crowd that Malawians are suffering because of the high cost of living, citing fertilizer as one of the most pressing challenges. He said under his leadership, government will make deliberate interventions to stabilize the currency and bring prices of essential commodities back within the reach of ordinary families.

“We cannot continue in a country where people cannot afford basic inputs for farming. Fertilizer must not go beyond K50,000. The kwacha must regain its strength. That is the promise we are making,” Kabambe said, to loud cheers from supporters.

He emphasized that his mission is to rebuild Malawi’s economy, empower farmers, and bring dignity back to households struggling under economic hardship. He said electing UTM on September 16 would be the first step in “fixing the country” and delivering real change for Malawians.

