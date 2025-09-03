FCB plc give Silver Strikers K19 million for FCB 30th Anniversary win

First Capital Bank (FCB) plc has handed over a K19 million cheque to Silver Strikers following their 2-0 victory against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the Bank’s 30th anniversary celebration on June 29.

FCB’s chairman, Hitesh Anadkat, who graced the celebrations promised to spoil the champions with K1 million cash to the players and technical panel on the bench on the day.

Presenting a cheque covering 17 players and two technical members, FCB Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa said the Bank was compelled to fulfil its promise after the two teams added colour to anniversary celebrations.

Chirwa added that the FCB plc is committed to developing football in Malawi, promising that the bank will continue supporting sports in the country.

“The teams put on a great performance in the match organised by FCB plc. Going forward, whenever we have milestones to celebrate, we will continue to include football matches as they not only motivate players but also contribute to the development of football in the country,” he said.

Silver Strikers FC Head Coach, Peter Mgangira, received the cheque on behalf of the players and extended his gratitude to FCB plc for hosting a wonderful match.

Mgangira said the prize money will inspire the players to work extra hard.

“We are very happy and grateful to the Bank. This support means a lot to us, and we hope it is just the beginning. These games give opportunities to our young and new players to showcase their skills, and this money will inspire them to aim even higher in the future,” said Mgangira.

Binwell Katinji and Innocent Shema scored the decisive goals that sealed the win for Silver Strikers.

