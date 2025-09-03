A dark conspiracy is unfolding in the shadows of Malawi’s democracy. Nyasatimes has uncovered confidential information that exposes a secret deal between the British government operatives and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to release a fabricated opinion poll this Friday, claiming the DPP is heading for a 62 percent landslide victory—just days before Malawians cast their ballots.

The plan, according to insiders, is not to reflect reality but to shape it.

One source linked to the British mission, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed the calculation bluntly: “There is fear that the Malawi Congress Party could actually win. You know UK doesn’t like MCP because of its stand on devaluing the currency further and also Chakwera’s stand on abortion and same-sex marriage. So, the poll is meant to prepare people psychologically to refuse the result when MCP is declared the winner. It is a way of planting disbelief in the system before the ballots are even counted.”

From inside the DPP camp, a senior figure privately admitted the same plot with chilling clarity: “The numbers are not real. But the report will be used to condition our supporters and the nation. When the official results come out, people will believe something was stolen, and that anger will spill into the streets.”

This revelation confirms long-standing fears that late opinion polls are not neutral science but political weapons. Studies reveal that their purpose is to discourage citizens from voting, to kill participation by convincing some that the outcome is already settled, and to provoke unrest when doctored figures fail to match official results. Such was the tragic path of Kenya in 2007, when skewed surveys promised one outcome, the ballot box delivered another, and violence tore the country apart.

In this case, the fingerprints of British interference are unmistakable. While pretending to champion democracy, they are complicit in a scheme that risks igniting chaos in a fragile nation. By dropping a false narrative of a DPP landslide days before voting, they seek to manufacture a crisis of legitimacy, sow distrust in the Malawi Electoral Commission, and push citizens into the dangerous belief that the system is rigged against them. It is not analysis—it is psychological rigging.

Government officials, already alarmed by the plot, have indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing to act. Letters are expected to be sent to all foreign missions and dignitaries, making it clear that Malawi will not tolerate external meddling in its elections. The only authority with the constitutional mandate to announce results is the Malawi Electoral Commission, and any attempt by outsiders to pre-empt that process is an assault on sovereignty.

The exposure of this scheme should serve as a wake-up call. Malawians must remain vigilant and refuse to be manipulated by foreign-sponsored propaganda disguised as data. The integrity of the nation’s choice must never be surrendered to fabricated numbers or external agendas.

The truth is simple: our votes cannot be faked, our voices cannot be silenced, and our democracy cannot be sold to Britain’s lies.

